NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Benson died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Ho…
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.
STUART — Services for Lolita S. Taylor, 78, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City at a later date.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.