Linda Benson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Benson died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Maureen Rohde

O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Gary Stover

NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Ho…

Michelle Hille

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Larry Hellmers

OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.

Lolita Taylor

STUART — Services for Lolita S. Taylor, 78, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Roxanne Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

George Hirschbach

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City at a later date.

Clo Shamblen

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

