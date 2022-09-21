Linda Benson

 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Services for Linda K. Benson, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa at a later date.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1949-2022

Linda left us on June 7, 2022, with her family by her side at Nebraska Medicinein Omaha.

Linda was born July 11, 1949, in Bloomfield to Leroy “Pete” and Lorelei (Erickson) Benson. In 1974, she adopted two children, Jay James Palmer and Romana Marie Palmer.

Linda’s interests included spending time with family, gardening, crocheting and playing golf. She worked several years at Wis-Pak in Norfolk, where she was employed at the time of her death. Linda gained several good friends or as she would say “family” working there. She also had many lifelong friends whom she enjoyed meeting with frequently.

She leaves behind her daughter, Romana Soto; brother Lonnie (Sharon) Benson; sister Pamela Belt; and three grandchildren, Casandra, Lizandro and Llovani.

Linda loved her dog, Missy, and her birds, Angel and Putz.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pete; stepfather and mother Olin and Lorelei Belt; sister Lynette Bryant, brother Larry Benson; and her son, Jay.

Linda was an amazing mother, sister and daughter. She will be truly missed by all her friends and family.

