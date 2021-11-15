You have permission to edit this article.
Linda Beam

COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

VERDIGRE — Services for Barbara Bauer, 65, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, of Beemer will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with the Rev. Mike Belinsky officiating. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.

CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LAUREL — Services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, are pending for the end of November at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

NORFOLK — Services for Fern L. Hetrick, 96, of Norfolk will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Burial will be in the Tilden City Cemetery, Tilden.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Himburg, 45, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

