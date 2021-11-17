You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

1950-2021

Linda Marie Beam was born on July 24, 1950, in Sioux City to Darrell and Velma (Heitman) Nordby. She grew up on the farm in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School. She then moved to Omaha to attend business school and graduated with her associate degree.

Linda worked as grain inspector for Cargill in Omaha. While living there, she met Thomas Beam.

Linda and Tom were married on Feb. 19, 1972, in Coleridge. After their marriage, they were relocated to Alabama due to Tom’s involvement with the U.S. Air Force. In the late 1970s, Linda and Tom moved back to Coleridge. Together, they did custom combining.

Linda also worked at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in Hartington as a dispatcher. She eventually went back to school at Wayne State College and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work, graduating in December 1995.

Linda was then employed by the Parkview Haven Nursing Home as a social worker. She also worked for CASA and Home Instead and was named Caregiver of the Year in 2012. Linda retired in 2013.

Linda loved fishing, gardening and tending to her flowers. She especially enjoyed spending her mornings feeding orioles and hummingbirds on her deck. She was also very good at the High School Football Picks in the newspaper.

Linda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as president of the Cedar County Auxiliary for the past three years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wayne and often attended the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Linda is survived by her life companion, Lowell Brown; a son, Troy (Hope) Beam and their son, Benjamin of Norfolk; stepdaughter Kelly (Dan) Ferguson of Omaha and their children, Tiffany Ferguson and Jessica (Brandon) Thimm; stepdaughter Sherrie Schinker of Beatrice and her children, McKenzi Coon and Mikala (Brian) Denton; brothers Neal (Sue) Nordby of LaVista and Glen (Darlene) Nordby of Madison and Steve (Marti) Nordby of Coleridge; a sister, Jan (Bill) Elliott of Papillion; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Nordby of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas Beam; parents Darrell and Velma (Heitman) Nordby; her brothers, Brian and Bruce Nordby; and many aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Scott Nordby, Kevin Nordby, Derek Nordby, Grant Nordby, Jeb Nordby, Nick Greiner, Ed Nordby and Brandon Thimm.

Tags

In other news

Jan Mittelstaedt

Jan Mittelstaedt

PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dale Nelson

Dale Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.

Larry Bartee

Larry Bartee

TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Larry Bartee died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Lyle Herbolsheimer

Lyle Herbolsheimer

TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Marjean Shively

Marjean Shively

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Regina Gall

Regina Gall

CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Paul Brader

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

LeRoy Ernst

LeRoy Ernst

LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy E. Ernst, 81, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on 513th Avenue in Clearwater.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara