NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
1950-2021
Linda Marie Beam was born on July 24, 1950, in Sioux City to Darrell and Velma (Heitman) Nordby. She grew up on the farm in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School. She then moved to Omaha to attend business school and graduated with her associate degree.
Linda worked as grain inspector for Cargill in Omaha. While living there, she met Thomas Beam.
Linda and Tom were married on Feb. 19, 1972, in Coleridge. After their marriage, they were relocated to Alabama due to Tom’s involvement with the U.S. Air Force. In the late 1970s, Linda and Tom moved back to Coleridge. Together, they did custom combining.
Linda also worked at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in Hartington as a dispatcher. She eventually went back to school at Wayne State College and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work, graduating in December 1995.
Linda was then employed by the Parkview Haven Nursing Home as a social worker. She also worked for CASA and Home Instead and was named Caregiver of the Year in 2012. Linda retired in 2013.
Linda loved fishing, gardening and tending to her flowers. She especially enjoyed spending her mornings feeding orioles and hummingbirds on her deck. She was also very good at the High School Football Picks in the newspaper.
Linda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as president of the Cedar County Auxiliary for the past three years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wayne and often attended the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Linda is survived by her life companion, Lowell Brown; a son, Troy (Hope) Beam and their son, Benjamin of Norfolk; stepdaughter Kelly (Dan) Ferguson of Omaha and their children, Tiffany Ferguson and Jessica (Brandon) Thimm; stepdaughter Sherrie Schinker of Beatrice and her children, McKenzi Coon and Mikala (Brian) Denton; brothers Neal (Sue) Nordby of LaVista and Glen (Darlene) Nordby of Madison and Steve (Marti) Nordby of Coleridge; a sister, Jan (Bill) Elliott of Papillion; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Nordby of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas Beam; parents Darrell and Velma (Heitman) Nordby; her brothers, Brian and Bruce Nordby; and many aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Scott Nordby, Kevin Nordby, Derek Nordby, Grant Nordby, Jeb Nordby, Nick Greiner, Ed Nordby and Brandon Thimm.