NORFOLK — Services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Alfs died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence.
CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Dean Jones Sr., 77, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
LONG PINE — Private inurnment for Jo Ann Babcock, 85, Bassett, will be at Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine at a later date. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery rural Osmond.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.