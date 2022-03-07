NORFOLK — Private services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Linda Alfs died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence.
1947-2022
Linda M. Alfs, daughter of Fred and Ester (Kimmerle) Alfs, was born May 30, 1947, at Pierce. She graduated from Pierce High School. Linda lived in Pierce, Norfolk, and most recently, Madison, for the last 12 years.
Linda was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk and attended service regularly. She enjoyed yard sales and auctions and loved her cats.
Linda is survived by her good friend, Sharon Kopejtka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Shirley Ann Alfs and Vonda Lee Alfs; and brother Fred Alfs.