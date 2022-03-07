 Skip to main content
Linda Alfs

NORFOLK — Private services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Linda Alfs died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence.

1947-2022

Linda M. Alfs, daughter of Fred and Ester (Kimmerle) Alfs, was born May 30, 1947, at Pierce. She graduated from Pierce High School. Linda lived in Pierce, Norfolk, and most recently, Madison, for the last 12 years.

Linda was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk and attended service regularly. She enjoyed yard sales and auctions and loved her cats.

Linda is survived by her good friend, Sharon Kopejtka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Shirley Ann Alfs and Vonda Lee Alfs; and brother Fred Alfs.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

