Lillie Shabram

TILDEN — Services for Lillie J. Shabram, 97, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Tilden Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. Burial will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral and visitation.
She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.
1922-2020
Lillie Josephine Shabram, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Vilim) Kopecky, was born north of Newman Grove on Dec. 11, 1922. She attended Bell School District 29 through the eighth grade.
Lillie then attended Newman Grove High School, graduating with the class of 1941.
On Jan. 3, 1946, she married Wayne Shabram at Madison. The couple made their home and farmed 8 miles north of Newman Grove.
Wayne passed away on May 1, 1974. Lillie then moved to Tilden and became employed at the nursing home. She worked there for 18 years, retiring in 1992.
Lillie was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. She had a love for animals, especially dogs and birds.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne; two brothers and a sister.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.