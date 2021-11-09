Lillian Vargason

BASSETT — Private graveside services for Lillian I. Vargason, 92, Bassett, will be on Friday, Nov. 12, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for George H. Feilmeier, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. George Feilmeier died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned. Keith Eggen died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.
