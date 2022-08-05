VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1924-2022
Lillian Mae (Chalupnik) Swoboda was born at the home of her parents, Jim and Anna Chalupnik, on May 17, 1924, in Verdigre. She was welcomed into the world by a brother, Henry, and three sisters, Marianne, Beatrice and Gertrude.
Many don’t know it, but the name she was given at birth was actually Ludmilla. In fact, Lillian didn’t even know it until she was 78 years old and needed a birth certificate to apply for a passport.
As a child, Lillian played in the Verdigre Creek and roamed the hills outside of town, collecting wildflowers, marveling at the wildlife and singing at the top of her lungs so she could hear her voice reverberate back to her. She attended Verdigre Public Schools, where she made many friends that lasted a lifetime. Lillian graduated in 1942.
Shortly after her 18th birthday, on July 12, 1942, Lillian married William M. Swoboda, a boy from up the hill who she claimed had been pestering her since she was 5 years old. He continued to pester Lillian for another 59 years until his death in 2001. To this union, 13 children were born: William J. (Carol) of Ceresco, Judith M. (Victor) DeLeon of Maricopa, Ariz., Nancy L. (Randy) Flodine of Kingsville, Texas, Dennis A. (Donna) of Lincoln (now deceased), James J. of Platte Center, Mary E. McGarraugh of Beaufort, S.C., Robert M. (Colleen) of Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jean E. (Herbert) Angell of Lincoln, Jeffrey P. (Shawn) of Verdigre, Steven A. of Platte Center, Rosanne M. (Mark) Neukirch of Maricopa, Roy D. (Sherri) of Battle Creek and Gregory M. of Des Moines, Wash.
Despite raising 13 children, Lillian still had an amazing amount of energy. As well as keeping a beautiful home, she was a fabulous cook and baker, an extensive gardener, a beautiful writer, an accomplished seamstress, played the clarinet in a polka band, had a beautiful singing voice, painted many beautiful oil paintings, was a Cub Scout den mother and acted in and directed plays.
Lillian was fiercely proud of her Czech heritage and made sure her children knew who and where they came from.
Lillian sat on the dock of her pond with her grandchildren and sorted life jackets, helped them bait hooks and catch fish. They made Christmas ornaments and lamb cakes and kolaches. They sang songs and she plied them with any kind of junk food they asked for at the grocery store.
Most importantly, Lillian loved the Lord. She was very active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek, then again at St. Wenceslaus in Verdigre. She was a prayer warrior, and many can attest that when she got out her rosary and got down on her knees, she could move mountains.
When the challenges of old age no longer allowed her to live alone, Lillian moved to Alpine Village Nursing Home in Verdigre, where she was treated with dignity and compassion. She was happy there, but eventually she began stating to many that she was tired and had lived too long. She missed her spouse, her parents, her siblings and her old friends, and she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior.
She got her wish on Aug. 2, 2022.
Lillian is survived by 12 children; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, William “Bill;” son Dennis; son-in-law Randy Flodine; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.