Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109 expected.

* WHERE...Butler, Saline, Platte, Seward, Jefferson, Boone and
Madison Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lillian Swoboda

Lillian Swoboda

VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

1924-2022

Lillian Mae (Chalupnik) Swoboda was born at the home of her parents, Jim and Anna Chalupnik, on May 17, 1924, in Verdigre. She was welcomed into the world by a brother, Henry, and three sisters, Marianne, Beatrice and Gertrude.

Many don’t know it, but the name she was given at birth was actually Ludmilla. In fact, Lillian didn’t even know it until she was 78 years old and needed a birth certificate to apply for a passport.

As a child, Lillian played in the Verdigre Creek and roamed the hills outside of town, collecting wildflowers, marveling at the wildlife and singing at the top of her lungs so she could hear her voice reverberate back to her. She attended Verdigre Public Schools, where she made many friends that lasted a lifetime. Lillian graduated in 1942.

Shortly after her 18th birthday, on July 12, 1942, Lillian married William M. Swoboda, a boy from up the hill who she claimed had been pestering her since she was 5 years old. He continued to pester Lillian for another 59 years until his death in 2001. To this union, 13 children were born: William J. (Carol) of Ceresco, Judith M. (Victor) DeLeon of Maricopa, Ariz., Nancy L. (Randy) Flodine of Kingsville, Texas, Dennis A. (Donna) of Lincoln (now deceased), James J. of Platte Center, Mary E. McGarraugh of Beaufort, S.C., Robert M. (Colleen) of Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jean E. (Herbert) Angell of Lincoln, Jeffrey P. (Shawn) of Verdigre, Steven A. of Platte Center, Rosanne M. (Mark) Neukirch of Maricopa, Roy D. (Sherri) of Battle Creek and Gregory M. of Des Moines, Wash.

Despite raising 13 children, Lillian still had an amazing amount of energy. As well as keeping a beautiful home, she was a fabulous cook and baker, an extensive gardener, a beautiful writer, an accomplished seamstress, played the clarinet in a polka band, had a beautiful singing voice, painted many beautiful oil paintings, was a Cub Scout den mother and acted in and directed plays.

Lillian was fiercely proud of her Czech heritage and made sure her children knew who and where they came from.

Lillian sat on the dock of her pond with her grandchildren and sorted life jackets, helped them bait hooks and catch fish. They made Christmas ornaments and lamb cakes and kolaches. They sang songs and she plied them with any kind of junk food they asked for at the grocery store.

Most importantly, Lillian loved the Lord. She was very active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek, then again at St. Wenceslaus in Verdigre. She was a prayer warrior, and many can attest that when she got out her rosary and got down on her knees, she could move mountains.

When the challenges of old age no longer allowed her to live alone, Lillian moved to Alpine Village Nursing Home in Verdigre, where she was treated with dignity and compassion. She was happy there, but eventually she began stating to many that she was tired and had lived too long. She missed her spouse, her parents, her siblings and her old friends, and she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior.

She got her wish on Aug. 2, 2022.

Lillian is survived by 12 children; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, William “Bill;” son Dennis; son-in-law Randy Flodine; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Edith Daniels

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Edith “Shirley” Daniels, 101, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.

Lila Beed

CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Audrey Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Rodney Roland

OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Oakdale Community Center.

Amy Eisenmann

NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Dean Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Robert Mather

TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Mather died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Amy Eisenmann

MADISON — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Scott Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

