LINCOLN — Services for Lillian E. Spreeman, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Andrew Cemetery at Friend.
Visitation with family will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons South Chapel.
Lillian Spreeman died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association-Nebraska Affiliate or The Macular Degeneration Foundation.
1934-2022
Lillian E. Spreeman was born July 30, 1934, in Chicago to Arthur and Emily (Bant) Eccarius. Lillian worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in South Gate, Calif., until 1979 and Rockwell Space Division in Downey, Calif., before retiring in 1995. She was an avid bingo player and bowler.
Family members include her spouse, Larry; nieces and nephews Beverly, John, Dave, and Mary Glielmi, Andrew and Jan Adams, Marianne and Sydney Spreeman.
She as preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur Eccarius Jr. and Richard Eccarius; sisters Ruth Adams and Emily Glielmi; a brother-in-law LeRoy Spreeman; and a sister-in-law Marlea Spreeman.
Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.