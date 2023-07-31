Lillian Kimble

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel.
1922-2023
She passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Lillian Jane was born Oct. 3, 1922, somewhere by Pierce to Lillian (Frey) and Earnest Zumbrum. She was the middle child of seven. She attended Pierce High School and intended to become a teacher but then decided to help with her sister’s business.
On July 4, 1941, in Neligh, she married Gerald Byran Kimble and to them five children were born: Lowell, Glenn, Diane, Janie and Patty. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Norfolk.
After moving from Pierce to Norfolk, she held many jobs and proved a little hard work never killed anyone. She candled eggs, braided rugs; she sold her beautiful fingernails to Revlon for testing, babysat, cleaned apartments and homes for businesses and socialites. She cleaned game for hunters that came from all over the U.S.
She is survived by five children, Lowell and Diane (Heckman), Glenn and Lois (Heckman), Diane (Kimble) Harris, Janie (Kimble) Olson and Patty (Kimble) and Randy Reed; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Gerald Kimble; fiancée, Frank Podany; sons-in-law Roger Olson and Bill Harris; granddaughters Susie (Kimble) Guerreo, Brandy Lynn Reed, Camay Ann Reed; and grandson Cory James Olson.
She was the last of her siblings. She was a great woman who was loved and will be deeply missed. Without her none of us would be here!
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.