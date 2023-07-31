 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lillian Kimble

Lillian Kimble

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel.

1922-2023

She passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Lillian Jane was born Oct. 3, 1922, somewhere by Pierce to Lillian (Frey) and Earnest Zumbrum. She was the middle child of seven. She attended Pierce High School and intended to become a teacher but then decided to help with her sister’s business.

On July 4, 1941, in Neligh, she married Gerald Byran Kimble and to them five children were born: Lowell, Glenn, Diane, Janie and Patty. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Norfolk.

After moving from Pierce to Norfolk, she held many jobs and proved a little hard work never killed anyone. She candled eggs, braided rugs; she sold her beautiful fingernails to Revlon for testing, babysat, cleaned apartments and homes for businesses and socialites. She cleaned game for hunters that came from all over the U.S.

She is survived by five children, Lowell and Diane (Heckman), Glenn and Lois (Heckman), Diane (Kimble) Harris, Janie (Kimble) Olson and Patty (Kimble) and Randy Reed; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Gerald Kimble; fiancée, Frank Podany; sons-in-law Roger Olson and Bill Harris; granddaughters Susie (Kimble) Guerreo, Brandy Lynn Reed, Camay Ann Reed; and grandson Cory James Olson.

She was the last of her siblings. She was a great woman who was loved and will be deeply missed. Without her none of us would be here!

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Ronald Eilers

Ronald Eilers

SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Roger Danielson

Roger Danielson

BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.

Joan Carson

Joan Carson

PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.

Conrad Landholm

Conrad Landholm

WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Richard Breitkreutz

Richard Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services and Masonic rites for Richard Breitkreutz, 99, of Wisner will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Wisner Cemetery.

Andrew Lingenfelter

Andrew Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lillian Kimble

Lillian Kimble

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, of Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Norman Downes

Norman Downes

NORFOLK — Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Darrel Blunck

Darrel Blunck

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for Darrel Blunck, 67, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Bud Barn, 86675 539 Ave., in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara