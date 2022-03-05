HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church an hour prior to services.
Lillian Kathol died at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2022
Lillian is survived by her nine children, Sharon (Howard) Soukup of Harrisburg, S.D., Judy (Vern) Potts of St. Helena, Betty (Chuck) Dreesen of Lakewood, Colo., Randy (Jane) Kathol of Hartington, Galen (Doree) Kathol of Omaha, Lou Ann (Terry) Dendinger of Coleridge, Jeff Kathol of Yankton, S.D., Todd (Suzanne) Kathol of Omaha, Jill (Randy) Belt of Wayne; 39 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and two on the way; son-in-law Russ (Judy) Kingsley of Fremont; brother Larry (Kathy) Lauer; sisters Rita Leader, Darlene Schmidt, Irma Jean Weipen and Donna (Steve) Adam and sister in-law Elsie Lauer.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents John and Susan Lauer; husband Rudolph on Feb. 9, 2001, at the age of 85; daughter Susan Kingsley on Feb. 17, 2012; two brothers, Donald and Fredrick Lauer, a sister, Grace Lauer; three brothers-in-law, Dallas Leader, Robert Schmidt and Francis Wiepen.