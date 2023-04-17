Lillian Heller

WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling arrangements.
1932-2023
Lillian Elenore (Schlecht) Heller was born May 3, 1932, to Joseph and Elenore (Behling) Schlecht. She was baptized on May 22, 1932, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor J.H. Tegeler and was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor O.E. Schlecht.
Lillian passed away peacefully on Friday April 14, 2023, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She met the love of her life, Andrew Heller, and they were married on Aug. 14, 1949, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner by Pastor O.E. Schlecht. They were the last couple to be married in this church. To this union of 71-plus years, six children were born: Colleen Kloth, Jolleen Wartig, Douglas Heller, Kathleen Johnson, Thomas Heller and a daughter who died in infancy, Tami Heller.
She helped with the farming operation, was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, ladies aid, and she worked for her friend, Barb Brahmer at Wisner Clothing.
Lil was also the past president of the resident council at the Senior Center. Lillian loved her animals, especially her dogs. She loved her flowers and gardening.
Lillian spent several hours in the kitchen making several yummy treats. Lillian loved to listen to polka music, Molly B. Andy and Lil enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing. Andy and Lillian traveled with friends to Hawaii and Canada.
Lil also enjoyed playing the card game of pitch. Lil was the reigning Valentine’s Day queen at the Wisner Care Center.
Cleanliness is next to Godliness was Lillian’s motto during her lifetime. Lillian went through several Kirby Vacuums throughout the years. She loved to sit outside in the sunshine. Lil touched many hearts.
She is survived by her children, Colleen Kloth of West Point, Jolleen (Rod) Wartig of Wisner, Douglas (Lori) Heller of Beemer, Kathleen (Robbie) Johnson of Beemer and Thomas (Tammie) Heller of Syracuse; siblings Larry and Deanna Schlecht, Lanise and dear friend Ken; sister-in-law Marian Schlecht; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Andrew Heller; parents Joseph and Elenore Schlecht; brother Lester Schlecht; and sister-in-law Midge; brother Lloyd Schlecht; beloved cousin, Lavonne “Jean” (Behling) Reinhardt and her spouse, Merlin; son-in-law Ron Kloth; grandson Adam Lee Heller; infant daughter Tami Heller; and daughter-in-law Sandra Heller.