O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Lillian Dick died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre.
1937-2022
Lillian Hannah Sandall was born on July 8, 1937, in Bassett, to Archibald and Ruth (Barker) Sandall. She attended country school north of Bassett before graduating from Rock County High School in 1955. Lillian then attended Wayne Normal School for a year. She then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 1959 with a degree in home economics.
Lillian met Clifford Dick at Camp Witness near Long Pine while she was in high school. The couple later married on Jan. 1, 1958, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. To this union, five children were born: Carmen, Dallas, Sherwin, Dawn and Charlotte. The couple made their home on a farm 2 miles southeast of Inman. They raised hogs, cattle and milked cows together.
Lillian moved to O’Neill in the early 1990s. She worked for over 15 years as a breakfast hostess at the Holiday Inn Express. Lillian enjoyed getting to know all the travelers she got to meet. She retired in October 2019 due to health reasons.
Lillian enjoyed gardening, sewing dresses, baking bread, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, specifically her trip to visit the Holy Lands in Israel.
Lillian was a member of the Center Union Church and then a member of the Full Gospel Church in Ewing.
Lillian is survived by her five children, Carmen (Eric) Troxel of Ogallala, Dallas Dick of Omaha, Sherwin (Dee) Dick of Inman, Dawn (Brian) Knapp of Madison and Charlotte Dick of Columbus; 10 grandchildren, April Troxel, Evan Troxel, Ivan Troxel, Kaitlyn Dick, Dalton (Erin) Dick, Dillon Dick, Davita (Jeremy) Berven, Anthony Knapp, Melissa (Levi Johnson) Knapp and Brittany Knapp; two great-grandchildren, Winston and Annika Dick; a brother, Jerald (Mary) Sandall of Mequon, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Clifford Dick; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dick; and two brothers, Wesley (Gettie) Sandall and Edward (Marie) Sandall.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.