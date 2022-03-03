 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lillian Dick

Lillian Dick

O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Lillian Dick died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre.

1937-2022

Lillian Hannah Sandall was born on July 8, 1937, in Bassett, to Archibald and Ruth (Barker) Sandall. She attended country school north of Bassett before graduating from Rock County High School in 1955. Lillian then attended Wayne Normal School for a year. She then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 1959 with a degree in home economics.

Lillian met Clifford Dick at Camp Witness near Long Pine while she was in high school. The couple later married on Jan. 1, 1958, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. To this union, five children were born: Carmen, Dallas, Sherwin, Dawn and Charlotte. The couple made their home on a farm 2 miles southeast of Inman. They raised hogs, cattle and milked cows together.

Lillian moved to O’Neill in the early 1990s. She worked for over 15 years as a breakfast hostess at the Holiday Inn Express. Lillian enjoyed getting to know all the travelers she got to meet. She retired in October 2019 due to health reasons.

Lillian enjoyed gardening, sewing dresses, baking bread, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, specifically her trip to visit the Holy Lands in Israel.

Lillian was a member of the Center Union Church and then a member of the Full Gospel Church in Ewing.

Lillian is survived by her five children, Carmen (Eric) Troxel of Ogallala, Dallas Dick of Omaha, Sherwin (Dee) Dick of Inman, Dawn (Brian) Knapp of Madison and Charlotte Dick of Columbus; 10 grandchildren, April Troxel, Evan Troxel, Ivan Troxel, Kaitlyn Dick, Dalton (Erin) Dick, Dillon Dick, Davita (Jeremy) Berven, Anthony Knapp, Melissa (Levi Johnson) Knapp and Brittany Knapp; two great-grandchildren, Winston and Annika Dick; a brother, Jerald (Mary) Sandall of Mequon, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Clifford Dick; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dick; and two brothers, Wesley (Gettie) Sandall and Edward (Marie) Sandall.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Bobby Mahnke

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery i…

Linda Alfs

Linda Alfs

NORFOLK — Private services Linda Alfs, 74, Madison, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Euveda Fay Brown

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Yolanda Manzer

Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Charles Zurcher

Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. Zurcher, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Arlean Pfanstiel

Arlean Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.

Robert Padilla

Robert Padilla

STANTON — Services for Robert A. Padilla, 64, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Sandra McNeill

Sandra McNeill

NORFOLK — Services for Sandra McNeill, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. Sandra McNeill died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara