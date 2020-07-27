Lillian Blank

MADISON — Services for the immediate family of Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, will be Wednesday, July 29, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden near Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
She died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
1928-2020
Lillian Victoria was born May 15, 1928, southwest of Madison to Ralph and Victoria (Likdetris) Zaura. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Lillian graduated from Liberty Consolidated School east and south of Madison in 1945.
She attended Wayne State Teacher’s College and received her teaching certificate. She taught rural school District 15 and District 40 in Madison County.
On Dec. 20, 1951, she married Don Blank at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in Madison. To this union, Pamela Kay, Patricia Lynn and Alan Donald were born.
While her spouse was overseas in Korea, she worked at the telephone office. Then the couple farmed for 30 years west of Madison until 1977.
Since then, the family moved to Madison, and Lillian worked for the Madison Star Mail and the Madison Public Library.
A memorable trip for her was going with her family to Lithuania to see relatives.
Lillian enjoyed crafting with the grandkids, creating paintings of scenery and going on bus tours with Don. She will be remembered for her warm smile and the jokes she would send with birthday cards.
She is survived by her spouse, Donald of Madison; her children, Patricia Weiland of Stanton, Pamela (Patrick) Persch of Denver, Colo., and Alan (Vicki) Blank of Madison; her grandchildren, Kevin Weiland, Traci Weiland, Darin Weiland, Michael Persch, Kenny Blank, Kate Elting and Kimberly Blank; her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Wesley Weiland and Bruce and Clark Matthew; and a sister, Ruth Adams of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kasimer, Verne, Halmer and Fabian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran High Northeast High School. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.