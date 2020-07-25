Lillian Blank

MADISON — Services for Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carl Scott Starkey, 72, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. He died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
WEST POINT — Services for Francis Schinstock, 97, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Lawrence C. “Larry” Shavlik, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. John Norman and James Kramper will officiate with inurnment at a later date.
WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ELGIN — Services for Duane J. Childers, 55, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died at her residence on Friday, July 24, 2020.
