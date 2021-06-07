FREMONT — Services for Lila R. (Woeppel) Day, 82, of Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Fremont Alliance Church in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Private family graveside will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
She died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Lila Rose was born Nov. 13, 1938, to Elmer and Addie (Mikkelsen) Woeppel in Ewing. She grew up in Ewing and graduated from Ewing High School in 1956.
After high school, she began working at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha. She married Donald “Bud” Day on Feb. 22, 1958, at United Methodist Church in Ewing. Lila and Donald lived in Broken Bow from 1963 until 1991 where Lila was a homemaker and held multiple part time jobs. They then moved to Colorado from 1991 to 2000 to be near family. In 2000, Lila and Donald moved to McCook until 2008, when they moved to Norfolk. When Donald passed away in 2015, Lila moved to Fremont into assisted living and to be near her loving granddaughter, Nikea.
Lila enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, shopping and vacations. Most of all, she loved her family. She lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Jim) Gage of Longmont, Colo., Connie (Mike) Seevers of Fairmont, Ronald (Angi) Day of Bismarck, N.D., Cheryl (Jim) Neal of Chandler, Ariz., Michelle (Bryon) Grove of Mina, S.D.; 12 grandchildren, raising one grandchild, Nikea (John) Brady; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Leo, Robert and David; and sisters Charlotte and Karen.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Day; parents Elmer and Addie; and six brothers, Harold, Dale, Glen, Lester, Rodger,and Arnold.
Those that wish to donate in memory of Lila Day may do so to Dunklau Gardens Memory Care or Nebraska Medicine Alzheimer Research.
