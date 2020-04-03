Liela Berends

MADISON — Private services for Liela R. Berends, 88, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery. The service will be private to comply with restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19.
She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
Liela Ruth and her twin sister, Lola, were born on Oct. 27, 1931, the daughters of Ernst and Lucie (Grotelueschen) Mueller. Liela was baptized on Nov. 22, 1931. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on March 25, 1945. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School in rural Creston.
After completing eighth grade, Liela worked as a hired girl for area families.
On March 9, 1951, Liela married Milan Henry Berends at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Creston.
The couple farmed at several farms in the Leigh and Madison areas. They moved into Madison in the 1970s.
Liela was a homemaker most of her life but earned her GED in her early 40s and later worked as a teacher’s aide at Trinity Lutheran School in Madison for many years.
She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and its ladies aid. She enjoyed her garden club, playing cards and did a lot of sewing and quilting.
Liela had the ability to play the piano by ear. However, her passion was being a wonderful mother and grandmother and spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren — baking cookies and making donuts with them.
Liela is survived by her children, Russ (Debi) Berends of Colorado Springs, Colo., Gary (Cindy) Berends of Dewey, Ariz., Jeanette (Jerry) Schmidt of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Jennifer (Rod) Zessin of Madison; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Berends of Palm Springs, Calif.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; her spouse, Milan of 47 years; a daughter, Julie Jo Berends; and a son, Jeffrey Jon Berends. Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Lawrence Mueller and his twin, Florence Mueller, Amanda (Mueller) Janssen, Lorna (Mueller) McCann, Muriel Mueller, Elmer Mueller and her twin sister, Lola Mueller.
