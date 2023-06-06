Libby Bierhaus

Libby Ann Bierhaus, 94, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, after a short, aggressive illness.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 3601 Westown Parkway, in Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin, Neb.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
1928-2023
Libby was born on Dec. 22, 1928, to Karel and Anna (Tlamka) Pospisil in Brainard, the youngest of five children. She grew up and graduated from East Butler High School in 1946. While visiting her brother in Franklin, she met the “grocery delivery boy” Frederick “Fritz” Bierhaus and began a 57-year-long journey together on Jan. 14, 1951.
During the Korean conflict, Fritz was recalled to service in the U.S. Air Force, moving the couple to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was stationed. During that time, they welcomed their son, Steven. They then lived a short time in St. Louis, Mo. Wishing to be closer to family, Fritz was transferred to Imperial, where they stayed until the F.A.A. flight service station was closed in the mid-1970s. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where Fritz finished his career.
Libby and Fritz enjoyed traveling during their retirement years. Memorable trips included traveling overseas, where Libby visited her ancestral home in the Czech Rebublic, going throughout Europe and her trips to Hawai and Alaska.
Later in life, Libby and Fritz R.V.ed across the U.S. while overwintering in South Texas before coming back to their home base in Iowa. For the warmer summer months, after the love of her life died in 2008, Libby enjoyed good health and frequently drove herself back to Nebraska, visiting her son with stops in Cairo, where she enjoyed being grandma to her grandson, Adam, and her three great-grandchildren.
Libby loved to cook and was a fantastic baker, drawing on her experiences with her mother preparing traditional Czech dishes and delicious goulashes. Although she is gone, she will always be remembered by those who were lucky enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frederick; her parents; as well as two sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steven (Peggy) Bierhaus of Norfolk; grandson Adam (Sara) Bierhaus; great-grandchildren; Adalyn Katelyn and Jackson Bierhaus; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved one shines down to let us know they are happy.”
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.