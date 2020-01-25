WAUSA — Services for Libbie Pearson, 78, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
She died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie Otte, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Frances Praeuner, 93, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
ORCHARD — Services for David Willats, 91, rural Orchard, will be Monday, Jan 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
WAUSA — Services for Libbie Pearson, 78, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Marty G. Thomas, 61, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus-Hows…
O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Hansen, 92, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Matthew Dohmen, 32, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Humphrey.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-