Lester Strong

NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. Strong, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin Tuesday an hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are requested. Military rites will be conducted in the funeral chapel parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, and U.S. Army Honors Guard.
1927-2020
Lester passed away peacefully in his home while sleeping on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
Born Dec. 19, 1927, in O’Neill, Lester was the son of Clarence and Lena (Krake) Strong. He attended grade school in O’Neill and graduated from O’Neill High School in 1945. He then served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 23, 1946, to July 31, 1947. After his honorable discharge, Lester moved back to O’Neill.
He married Violet Elaine Alderson on Oct. 7, 1948, in Madison. The couple made their home in O’Neill. In 1954, they moved to Norfolk, where they raised their family of eight children.
Lester started his own business in Norfolk as a cement mason.
Lester enjoyed camping and traveling with his spouse and family, but most of all he loved his family, and most every holiday was spent at grandma and grandpa’s house.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include two sons, Brad (Lori) Strong of Norfolk and Steve Strong of Norfolk; five daughters, Carolyn Small of Norfolk, Kathryn Strong of Alameda, Calif., Cindy (Stan) Christensen of Norfolk, Joy (Steve) Hobbs of Slana, Alaska, and Cheryl Strong of San Mateo, Calif.; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 62 years, Violet Elaine, who passed away in 2010; his parents; his eldest son, Alan Strong; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson; and 11 siblings.
Casketbearers will be Dan Strong, Alex Prim, Ryan Prim, Christian Prim, Lucas Strong, Charli Schlomer and Reilly Schlomer.
