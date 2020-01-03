Lester Mann

Lester J. Mann, 65, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 26, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.
1954-2019
Les was born April 30, 1954, in Pendleton, Ore., the fourth child of William and Katherine (Hathaway) Mann.
Les married Debra Kennedy on June 21, 1975, and earned a bachelor of science in journalism from University of Oregon in 1976.
After honing his professional craft in Festus, Mo., Les and Deb moved to Nebraska in 1980, where he built a career in community journalism in Chadron, Wayne, Norfolk and Broken Bow. He was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame in October.
Les and Deb had four children: Erin of St. Charles, Mo., Ethan (Tracy Finney) of Centennial, Colo., Elysia (Jon Noble) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Emlyn (Cody Long) of Papillion.
Les completed RCIA in 1981 and was a devout Catholic for the rest of his life. He had a playful and infectious sense of humor and an unfailing moral compass. He particularly embraced restorative environmental justice, spending much of his leisure time planting trees and tending the land on the family acreage.
When not working outdoors, Les enjoyed traveling with his family, listening to St. Louis Cardinals games on the radio and sampling varieties of scotch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Roger and Hartley, and his parents-in-law, Donald and Janice Kennedy. He is survived by his spouse and children; his sister, Kathie (Terry) Fox; seven grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m., with an internment service in Pendleton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trees, Water & People or the St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago. Les’s family also encourages his friends to remember him by planting an oak tree this spring.