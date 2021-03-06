Lester Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.
He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2021
Les was born on Feb. 11, 1940, in Columbus, to Leo and Irene (Hemmer) Labenz. He attended grade school at Humphrey St. Francis. Lester grew up in Humphrey and in his late 20s, he moved to Pilger.
He married Ruth Zepf on Aug. 22, 1963. They later divorced.
He later married Irene “Kay” Duermyer on March 15, 2001, in Yuma, Ariz. While in Pilger, Les began his own trucking company, hauling cattle. He owned and operated his trucking company until he retired in 2012. Les and Kay moved to Norfolk in 2014. After retiring, Les and Kay enjoyed traveling to Arizona for the winter months. Les also enjoyed working on his trucks and always fixing things.
Les was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Irene “Kay” Labenz of Norfolk; his children, Robert Labenz (Bev Meier) of Louisville, Nancy (Barry) Wolff of Eli, Peg Jensen (Mike Jaeger) of Randolph, Tim (Angie) Labenz of Pilger; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his brothers, Donald (Janet) Labenz of Schickley, Ronald (Janet) Labenz of Schickley, Tom Labenz of Palmer, Bernard Labenz of Humphrey; a sister, Connie (Doran) Kucera of Humphrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Irene; and his brothers, Richard Labenz and Marvin Labenz.
Casketbearers will be Andy Sebaee, Tyler Jensen, Kelly Lueken and Mike Jaeger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.