Lester Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.

He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence in rural Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Franklin Novotny

WISNER — Memorial services for Franklin Novotny, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, S.D., at a later date.

Donald Peter

HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Sister Marita Schweiger

NORFOLK — Services for Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marcella Burbach

HARTINGTON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. “Sally” Burbach, 81, North Oaks, Minn., formerly of Hartington, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lydia Ferris

NIOBRARA — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence.

Vernon Lammers

HARTINGTON —  Services for Vernon Lammers, 74, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Select Speciality Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jacqueline Forbes

PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

