Lester Doffin

Lester D. Doffin, 76, Pleasant Shade, Tenn., formerly of Stanton, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
He was born to Leonard and Lena (Schafer) Doffin in Cuming County. He attended District 6 in Stanton County and graduated from Stanton High School in l962, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He was a meat cutter by trade and enjoyed motorcycling, antique convertibles and wood working.
He is survived by his daughter, Delia (DJ) Felps and her spouse, Michael, of St. Inigoes, Md.; two granddaughters; two great-grandsons; a brother, Richard (Gloria) Doffin of Hoskins; and a sister, Darlene (Don) Frank of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Garrison; and brothers Leonard and Dallas.