Lester Demmel

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
He was born Aug. 22, 1931, and died April 29, 2020. He is survived by wife, Emily A.; sons: Douglas (Karen), Dr. James (Veronica) and Thomas (Diane); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters: Mildred Petersen, Leola Luedtke and Delores Blakeman.
Memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in support of the building capital campaign.
To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, visit www.heafeyheafey.comand. click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.