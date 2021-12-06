BEEMER — Services for Leslie D. Ott, 76, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Leslie Ott died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home as the result of a farm accident.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling the arrangements.
1945-2021
Leslie D. Ott was born Oct. 25, 1945, to Arthur and Adeline (Stark) Ott. Leslie was baptized in 1945 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Beemer. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and Beemer Public Schools, graduating in 1964. Leslie enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic and served active duty for two years and in the reserves for four years.
On Aug. 14, 1971, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Holtz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. He worked in the Beemer area, spending the majority of his time at Peet’s Feed and as the chief of police of Beemer from 1991 to 2000. Leslie served on the Cuming County Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2019.
Leslie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He was confirmed in 1960 and was active in the church his entire life.
Leslie loved the outdoors and was generous with his garden bounty. He also enjoyed morning coffee and his card groups.
Survivors include his spouse, Cheryl Ott of Beemer; a daughter, Sonja and Shawn Scott of Columbia, Mo., and family Rachel, Halie, Mikala and Dylan; a daughter, Stefanie and Jason Verros of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and family Alyssa, Nathan and Collin; a daughter, Karina and Travis Betka of Fort Worth, Texas, and family Jessica Conrad, Kolton and Kaitlyn; a son, Blake and Lorrie (Vance) Ott of Owingsville, Ky., and family Justin Denkins and daughter Mallory McLain, Joanna, Blake Jr. and Heather; and a daughter, Kimberly Ott of Beemer. Also surviving are his siblings, Lyle and Alice Ott of Omaha and Logene and Doug Wendt of Sheridan, Wyo.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Adeline Ott, and his parents-in-law, Delbert and Marion Holtz.