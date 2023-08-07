 Skip to main content
Leslie Kennan

WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.

Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Darrel Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.

Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred M. Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Keith Koch

CROFTON — Keith Koch, 56, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Lucille Korth

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Gary Jones

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.

Ronny Roggasch

BASSETT — Services for Ronny D. Roggasch, 55, of Papillion will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

