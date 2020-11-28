Leslie Christensen

NIOBRARA — Private family services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, of Verdel will be Thursday, Dec, 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate.
Graveside services will follow at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Alford Cemetery in Monowi. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 223, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence.