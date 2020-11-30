Leslie Christensen

NIOBRARA — Private services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, Verdel, will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Alford Cemetery in Monowi. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 223, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence.
———
Leslie “Dick” Christensen, son of Richard and Betty (Pinkerman) Christensen, was born on Feb. 9, 1947, in O’Neill. He grew up on farms near Verdel and Monowi. He attended grade school in Verdel and high school in Lynch.
Before he could graduate from high school, Dick enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from November 1965 to November 1969. He served three tours in Vietnam in the motor pool.
He eloped with Deanna “Dee” McReynolds on May 9, 1969, in Yankton. They had two daughters, Becky and Dawn. They lived in various places, including California, Mondamin, Iowa, Kennard and Verdel.
They bought and lived in the school building in Verdel, where he went to grade school. They were married for 41 years when Dee passed away in 2010.
Dick worked on the farm from an early age. Throughout life, he was a Ford mechanic, hauled cattle and was a general contractor doing a wide variety of projects. He has been a member of the American Legion for the last 15 years.
He was a very social, fun-loving guy with a quick wit. It seems like everyone knows him or a story about him or had an adventure with him. One of his sisters coined his unique way of speech as “Dick-en-eese” because not everyone could understand what he said. He retired several years ago when he started to struggle with COPD. He enjoyed having company come over, and he loved to have his grandkids around.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Becky (Tom) Pitman of Rapid City, S.D., and Dawn (JR) Crosley of Clarkson; three grandchildren, Derek, Britney and Wyatt; a sister, Marina Eiler of O’Neill; a brother, Larry (Charlotte) Christensen of O’Neill; a sister, Darla Christensen of Lincoln; a brother-in-law, Carl (Marilyn) McReynolds of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Chris (Eric) Danner of Benton, Kan.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dee; his parents, Richard and Betty; his sisters, Donna and Debbie; his parents-in-law, Ray and Elsie McReynolds; and a brother-in-law, Jerald “Red” Ticky.