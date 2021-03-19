LeRoy Wiegert

LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy L. Wiegert, 85, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Masks are required.
He died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Roper and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2021
A livestream of the service will be available.
Born May 29, 1935, in Plainview, he was the son of John and Ava (Wright) Wiegert.
LeRoy was married to Norma M. Luckert. LeRoy was a retired custodian for Lincoln Public Schools. He also served in the Army.
LeRoy loved yard work and traveling.
Survivors include spouse Norma Wiegert of Lincoln; daughter Shelley Howe of Lincoln; son Jason Wiegert of Mililani, Hawaii; two grandchildren; his sisters, Amy (Eldred) Folkers of Grand Island and Betty (Arnold) Howard of Norfolk; his brothers, Larry (Alyce) Wiegert of Plainview, Bob (Kathy) Wiegert of Norfolk and Dennis Wiegert of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Norma, Marva, Wanda and Dorothy; and a brother, Dwain.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Condolences can be left online at www.roperandsons.com.