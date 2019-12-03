LeRoy Wichman

NORFOLK — Services for Leroy Harold Wichman, 77, Fayetteville, W.Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
He died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, W.Va.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.