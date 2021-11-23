Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.
1936-2021
He was born in Newman Grove on March 7, 1936, to Matthias V. and Agnes (Jazwieck) Ruppert. LeRoy was raised on the family farm near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1955. He then went to trade school as a diesel mechanic and spent two years in the Army, stationed in Germany.
LeRoy married his loving spouse, Elaine (Stammer) Ruppert on Nov. 4, 1978, and worked in his trade until 1994. He then with his spouse traveled and enjoyed life. He was a proud member of the Elks and American Legion.
LeRoy will be fondly remembered by survivors, including spouse Elaine; stepson Greg Stammer (spouse Janet); three grandchildren, Zachery Stammer (spouse Peyton) and Rebecca Galarza of Lincoln and Audray Jo Stammer of Valley; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bernard (Pat) of Madison, Matthew (Diana) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., James (Laura) of Norfolk; and three sisters, Delores (Dennis) Hoffman of Plainview, Darlene Flesner and Theresa Herchenbach of Norfolk.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Agnes Ruppert; a brother, Francis (Cyndi); and a stepson, Kelly Stammer.