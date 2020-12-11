LeRoy Mock

ALBION — Private services for LeRoy “Butch” Mock, 94, Tilden, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
Visitation without the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
1926-2020
LeRoy “Butch” Mock was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Tilden to Harvey and Lenora Mock. He attended Closter School until the 10th grade and worked for area farmers at an early age.
LeRoy later worked in an Omaha meatpacking plant during the winter months. He also worked in the South Dakota potato fields. After a short time in the U.S. Army, a farmer had LeRoy deferred to help on his farm. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church North Branch in 1949.
In 1948, LeRoy met Evelyn Spencer, and they were married on Dec. 30, 1950, at the Congregational Church parsonage in Yankton. They were blessed with seven children.
After their marriage, LeRoy and Evelyn lived east of Petersburg for a year and then for two years near Bartlett. In 1975, LeRoy and Evelyn bought their farm south of Tilden. They lived in the Tilden area for the rest of their married life.
During his farming years, LeRoy did custom farming, especially windrowing, combining and baling.
LeRoy was active in his church and community until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2000. He enjoyed his family, family reunions, and also liked going to nursing homes to visit friends and playing cards.
LeRoy and Evelyn traveled to 48 states in the United States, Mexico, Canada and the Florida Keys. Cars, nature and farming were highlights of their vacations for him. LeRoy also enjoyed the mountains, oceans and national parks that they visited.
LeRoy entered the Newman Grove Nursing Home on Aug. 10, 2019.
LeRoy is survived by his spouse, Evelyn of Tilden; his children, Marlene (Howard) Rathjen of Lincoln, Dwight (Irene) Mock of Wayne, Leanna (Scott) Rorie of Elmwood, Galen (June) Mock of Norfolk and Kenneth (Lacey) Mock of Oakland; a son-in-law, Stuart Bauer of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six step
great-grandchildren; one step
great-great-grandchild, Leota; and a sister, Leona Brozek of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Susan Mock; a daughter, Turena Bauer; his brothers, Clinton and Harold; his brother-in-law, Carl Brozek; a sister-in-law, Inez Mock; and a grandson, Matthew Mock.