Leroy Lyons

CLEARWATER —  Memorial services for Leroy K. “Lee” Lyons, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Ewing Cemetery.

Social distancing will be followed and masks are to be worn.

He died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

1940-2020

Leroy Keith Lyons was born on March 15, 1940, to Donald and Alta (Skaggs) Lyons in Kansas City, Mo. He lived in Kansas City until the family moved to O’Neill, where he attended school.

As a child, he enjoyed playing with his black lab, Skipper, and participating in Boy Scouts. In the early part of June 1958, he met the love of his life, Donna Barlow, at a turkey farm in O’Neill, where he had started working and Donna had dropped off her father for work one day.

They were married Aug. 1, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Yankton. With this union, they were blessed with four children: Leisa, Terry, David and Steven.

Leroy “Lee” and Donna began their marriage in Omaha and lived several places while raising their family, including Lincoln, Stromsburg, Neligh, Atkinson, Chambers, Cozad, Long Pine, Bassett and lastly Norfolk.

Throughout the years, he farmed, worked on irrigation systems, worked cattle, drove truck and finished his working years delivering water.

Leroy “Lee” enjoyed fishing, hunting and drinking a lot of beers with his brothers-in-law, Kenny and Garry, watching Nebraska Cornhuskers football (while always teasing Donna how bad the Huskers were playing), watching old Westerns reruns, decorating outdoors for Christmas, puttering around in the yard and doing odds and ends.

Life after kids and in retirement years, Leroy and Donna enjoyed getting in car, deciding a direction and going off to wherever they ended up. They especially loved going to Estes Park, Colo., for the Christmas holiday, where family would join them throughout their vacation, going to the Hill and weekend trips with Donna’s brother, Garry and his spouse, Lorie.

Leroy most often was not a man of a lot of words, most who knew him would say he was stubborn and set in his ways. Those of us who knew him best knew he also loved his family, especially as he called them his “Grands and Greats.”

The one thing throughout his life that never wavered, even in the last few weeks of life, was his protectiveness for his spouse, Donna. She was his “Dolly” and was told often that he “loved her the mostest.”

Leroy will be deeply missed by his family and friends but always will remain in our hearts and memories as he watches over all of us. Fly high, Dad.

Leroy “Lee” is survived by his spouse, Donna Lyons of Norfolk; daughter Leisa (Marcel) Kube of Norfolk; sons Terry (Jeri) Lyons of Helena, Mont., and Steven/Bubba (Peggy) Lyons of Long Pine; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous other family, including nieces, nephews and friends.

Leroy “Lee” was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Walt and Bill; sisters Betty and Alta; son David Lyons; and great-grandson Jameson Painter.

Family has requested casual attire for the memorial. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

