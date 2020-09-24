You have permission to edit this article.
LeRoy Kerkman

ELGIN — Services for LeRoy J. Kerkman, 74, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Current Directed Health Measures, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.

He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as the result of an accident on his farm southeast of Elgin.

LeRoy Joseph Kerkman, son of August and Helen (Meis) Kerkman, was born March 26, 1946, at Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended St. Boniface School and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Elgin. He entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam before receiving an honorable discharge. He continued his education in electrical technology at Milford Technical College, graduating in July 1971.

On April 8, 1972, LeRoy was united in marriage to Linda Marie Weiland at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. They lived and farmed northeast of Elgin for nine years before purchasing and moving to the Kerkman home place southeast of Elgin. They were blessed with four children: Julie, Jeremie, Jared and Jesse.

Along with farming, LeRoy was an active member of St. Boniface Church, Knights of Columbus and NEN-CAP. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 and the American Legion Post 229 and was involved in the consolidation of the two groups to form the Elgin Veteran’s Club. He routinely helped with military rites at funerals and participated in the Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs.

In 2006, he was appointed to fill out a term on the county board of supervisors and after being re-elected twice he served in that capacity until 2016. He served terms on the school boards of Pope John Central Catholic and Elgin Public schools, St. Boniface Finance Committee, Boone County Health Center Foundation Board and was a longtime member of St. Boniface Choir.

He was passionate and faithful about donating blood and regularly encouraged others to do the same. He was a patient and thoughtful man who dearly loved his God and family.

LeRoy was fond of his old tractors and was a member of the Rae Valley Heritage Association. He enjoyed driving his JD 720 tractor in parades and looked forward to retiring so he had more time to restore his Olivers.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda of Elgin; his children: Julie (Ron) Saathoff of York, Jeremie (Jaime) Kerkman of Lincoln, Jared (Laura) Kerkman of Palmyra and Jesse (Lindsay) Kerkman of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Justin, Elle, Trevor and Charlotte Kerkman, Alex and Josh Saathoff; a sister, LaVonne (Chip) Miller of Sheldon, Iowa; two brothers, Leland (Rita) Kerkman of Fremont, Leon (Annette) Kerkman of Cypress, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Emma Kerkman.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

