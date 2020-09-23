LeRoy Kerkman

ELGIN — Services for LeRoy J. Kerkman, 74, Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his farm southeast of Elgin as the result of an accident.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HAMPTON — Memorial services for Donna M. (Raduenz) Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow the service at the church.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Donna Peterson, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
LEIGH — Private services for Stanley Bachman, 92, Columbus, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate. Public burial with military honors will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston around 3:15 p.m.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine V. Hanzlik, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WYNOT — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.