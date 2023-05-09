 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy Kallweit

Leroy Kallweit

COLUMBUS — Leroy Kallweit, 86, Columbus, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Edward Yang officiating. Burial with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2023

Leroy was born Oct. 19, 1936, in rural Platte County to Herman and Martha (Brunken) Kallweit. He graduated from Creston High School as valedictorian in 1954. After graduating high school, he turned down a basketball scholarship to Wayne State College to remain in Platte County to farm with his father and brother.

Leroy served active duty at U.S. Naval Air Station Hutchinson, Kan., from 1955 to 1957, and then was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in 1962.

Leroy was united in marriage on Aug. 21, 1965, to Brenda Gail Boden in Hastings. They spent 27 years living on the family farm before moving to Columbus.

Leroy had a love for high school and college sports. He seldom missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events.

Sprint car racing ranked high on his list of hobbies, so much so that he was a car owner. He and his family spent many weekends racing at dirt tracks throughout the Midwest. It was through racing that he made many lifelong friendships. In his later years, Leroy enjoyed time socializing with his coffee drinking buddies.

Survivors include his spouse, Brenda Kallweit of Columbus; his son, Kevin (Denise) Kallweit of Humphrey; a daughter, Kerry (Russ) Krings of Platte Center; a son, Jeffrey Kallweit (Terri Kremer) of Columbus; Jason Kallweit of Columbus; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jared (Megan) Kallweit and Leo of Humphrey, Megan (Colby) Dannelly and Kara of Genoa, Codey (Erica) Kallweit and Chloe and Cooper of Bennington, McKenzie Kallweit of Columbus and Connor Kallweit of Columbus; honorary racing brother Gary Swenson of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Lenora Kallweit of Columbus and Adele Fox of Columbus; brothers-in-law Lyle Alswager of Columbus and Bradley Boden of Hastings; and former daughter-in-law Jennifer Kallweit of Columbus.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Martha Kallweit; brother Donald Kallweit; sister Luella Alswager; brothers-in-law Larry Fox and Leonard Richards; and sister-in-law Pamela Richards.

Memorials are suggested to Federated Church Organ Fund or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Leroy Kallweit

Leroy Kallweit

COLUMBUS — Leroy Kallweit, 86, Columbus, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Kenneth Jenson

Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate.

Margaret Bonenberger

Margaret Bonenberger

BASSETT — Services for Margaret J. “Marge” (Coash) Bonenberger, 89, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.

James Widtfeldt

James Widtfeldt

O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

Sister Sean Clinch

Sister Sean Clinch

Private memorial services for Sister Sean Clinch, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Assisi Heights in Rochester, Minn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Dennis Walters

Dennis Walters

ALBION — Services for Dennis D. “DW” Walters, 80, of Albion will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Chad Mathiason

Chad Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Chad Mathiason, 49, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Bob Noelle

Bob Noelle

NORFOLK — Services for former Norfolk city fire marshal Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery. Norfolk Fire Division Honor Guard will perform the Bell …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara