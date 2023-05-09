COLUMBUS — Leroy Kallweit, 86, Columbus, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Edward Yang officiating. Burial with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church.
Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2023
Leroy was born Oct. 19, 1936, in rural Platte County to Herman and Martha (Brunken) Kallweit. He graduated from Creston High School as valedictorian in 1954. After graduating high school, he turned down a basketball scholarship to Wayne State College to remain in Platte County to farm with his father and brother.
Leroy served active duty at U.S. Naval Air Station Hutchinson, Kan., from 1955 to 1957, and then was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in 1962.
Leroy was united in marriage on Aug. 21, 1965, to Brenda Gail Boden in Hastings. They spent 27 years living on the family farm before moving to Columbus.
Leroy had a love for high school and college sports. He seldom missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s sporting events.
Sprint car racing ranked high on his list of hobbies, so much so that he was a car owner. He and his family spent many weekends racing at dirt tracks throughout the Midwest. It was through racing that he made many lifelong friendships. In his later years, Leroy enjoyed time socializing with his coffee drinking buddies.
Survivors include his spouse, Brenda Kallweit of Columbus; his son, Kevin (Denise) Kallweit of Humphrey; a daughter, Kerry (Russ) Krings of Platte Center; a son, Jeffrey Kallweit (Terri Kremer) of Columbus; Jason Kallweit of Columbus; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jared (Megan) Kallweit and Leo of Humphrey, Megan (Colby) Dannelly and Kara of Genoa, Codey (Erica) Kallweit and Chloe and Cooper of Bennington, McKenzie Kallweit of Columbus and Connor Kallweit of Columbus; honorary racing brother Gary Swenson of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Lenora Kallweit of Columbus and Adele Fox of Columbus; brothers-in-law Lyle Alswager of Columbus and Bradley Boden of Hastings; and former daughter-in-law Jennifer Kallweit of Columbus.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Martha Kallweit; brother Donald Kallweit; sister Luella Alswager; brothers-in-law Larry Fox and Leonard Richards; and sister-in-law Pamela Richards.
Memorials are suggested to Federated Church Organ Fund or the donor's choice.