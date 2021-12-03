You have permission to edit this article.
LeRoy Evans

PENDER — Services for LeRoy W. Evans, 90, Temecula, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

LeRoy Evans died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.

Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender is in charge of the arrangements.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Reta M. Dillon, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

NORFOLK — Services for Anita Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army N…

Memorial services for Joe Mittelsdorf, 74, will be at later date under the direction of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

