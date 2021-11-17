LeRoy Ernst

LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy E. Ernst, 81, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on 513th Avenue in Clearwater.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward with family and friends gathering between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
1939-2021
LeRoy Eugene Ernst of Lincoln was born on Nov. 19, 1939, to Eugene W. and Clara L. (Schacher) Ernst in Columbus. He attended Duncan High School, graduating in 1957.
Following high school, he attended Wayne State College, earning his degrees in education.
On May 20, 1962, LeRoy was united in marriage to Donna Sanne in Clearwater.
Following Donna’s death in 2013, LeRoy married Pamela Hromadka on July 11, 2015, in Friend. He coached and taught in Clearwater, Clarkson and Madison. He served as principal in both Madison and Utica before retiring in 1998.
LeRoy was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. He also loved football, especially Husker football. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
LeRoy passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 25 days.
He is survived by his spouse, Pamela Hromadka-Ernst of Lincoln; children Roger (Melanie) Ernst of Springfield, Jody (Scott) Carlson of Norfolk, Sherry (Matt) Boerkircher of Aurora, Jon (Amanda) Ernst of Lincoln, Mark (Crystal) Ernst of Howells; grandchildren Thomas (Ashley) Ernst, Christopher (Melanie) Ernst, Kyle Ernst (Katelyn Kelley), Heather Ernst, Stephanie (Sam) Prokopec, Daniel Carlson, Molly Carlson, Abby (Tyler) Woodward, Emily (Andrew) Stolpe, Ian Boerkircher, Nate Boerkircher, Hannah Ernst, Trenton Ernst, Briggs Ernst, Tenley Ernst and Daxton Ernst; and great-grandchildren, Everett and Eli Prokopec.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Clara Ernst; spouse Donna Ernst; a sister, Arlene Koopman; and a brother-in-law, Vernon Koopman.
Casketbearers will be Thomas Ernst, Christopher Ernst, Kyle Ernst, Daniel Carlson, Ian Boerkircher and Nate Boerkircher. Honorary casketbearers will be Heather Ernst, Stephanie Prokopec, Molly Carlson, Abby Woodward, Emily Stolpe, Hannah Ernst, Trenton Ernst, Briggs Ernst, Tenley Ernst and Daxton Ernst.
Memorials are suggested in care of the Ernst family.