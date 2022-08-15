ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
LeRoy Dozler died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home near Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2022
LeRoy Fredrick Dozler, son of Andrew and Clara (Mescher) Dozler, was born on Jan. 4, 1936, on a farm near Petersburg. He was baptized on Jan. 5, 1936, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg and later confirmed on June 9, 1947, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The family moved from Petersburg to a farm west of Albion in the spring of 1946.
LeRoy went to the Red School House and finished the eighth grade in 1949. He farmed with his father and brother. In 1959, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and came home in December 1960. LeRoy continued to farm with his family.
On Aug. 29, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary Kay Nordhues at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. They moved to a farm west and north of Albion, where they are still residing. He loved the land and enjoyed helping his boys on the farm and raising cattle. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
LeRoy was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion.
LeRoy is survived by his spouse, Mary of Albion; eight children: Arlene (Dave) Berger of Spalding, Greg (Sharyn) of Albion, Ron (Jennifer) of Albion, Brenda (Justin) Frey of Albion, Andy (Jennifer) of Ravenna, Mark (Stephanie) of Kearney, Michelle (Ron) Weltruski of Spalding, Brian (Tana) of Albion; 31 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (David) Figgner of Albion; several in-laws of Mary’s family; along with nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kristine; brother and sister-in-law Don and Ella Mae Dozler; brother-in-law Dennis Getzlaff; sister-in-law Theresa Roggenkamp; and parents-in-law John and Edith Nordhues.
