LeRoy Daniel

STANTON — Services for LeRoy G. Daniel, 80, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at New England Congregational Church of Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. He requested cremation. Burial of his cremains will be in the Bega Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Stanton.

He died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

LeRoy was born on Jan. 13, 1940, the son of Raymond and Janice (Webb) Daniel. He was raised on the family farm and attended rural school. In 1959, he graduated from Stanton High School.

On June 14, 1959, LeRoy married Barbara Ober. The couple made their home in Stanton. He farmed before moving to Woodlake, where he ranched. After several years, the family returned to Norfolk, where he was employed at Vulcraft. Later, LeRoy was employed at several feedlots including Fore-Quarters Feedlot, Bar Feedlots and Maas Feedlots.

LeRoy enjoyed being a pen rider. He was a “pickup man” at the rodeos.

His hobbies included hunting, leather work, training working dogs and breaking and training mules and horses.

LeRoy enjoyed square dancing. LeRoy’s accomplishments also followed alongside the hobbies he enjoyed. LeRoy was a 4-H Leader. He received the Joe Bstanding Award, Mustang Booster of the Year Award and was the grand marshal of the Nebraska State Fair.

He is survived by his spouse, Barbara; their six children: Tim Daniel of David City, Rick Daniel of Stanton, Kevin (Jacquee) Daniel of Norfolk, Davanna (Tony) Bernbeck of Stanton, Gene (Sarah) Daniel of Stanton and Raeann (Shane) Patterson of Stanton; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Terry (RoseAnn) Daniel of Idaho, Judy (Leonard) West of Stanton and Ron (Marge) Daniel of McCook.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kipton Daniel; and a granddaughter, Hoya Patterson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

