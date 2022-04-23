 Skip to main content
LeRoy Carlson

LeRoy Carlson

NORFOLK — Services for LeRoy O. Carlson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

LeRoy Carlson died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1943-2022

LeRoy Oscar Carlson, son of Roy and Maggie (Hansen) Carlson, was born April 14, 1943, in Akron, Iowa. He graduated from Akron High School in 1962. LeRoy served in the National Guard from 1964 to 1971, achieving the rank of sergeant.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa J. Orris, on July 18, 1965, in Akron, Iowa. They were blessed with four children: DeeDee, Dean, Brandon and Ryan.

LeRoy worked as a traveling salesman all of his life and loved to tell his children that he had driven more miles with his eyes closed than they had driven awake. He loved spending time with his family and reading his Bible.

He loved history, politics and religion and didn’t avoid bringing up these topics at any moment. He never met a stranger.

LeRoy and his spouse opened their home up to many family members and friends in need along the way. He claimed to never be lost even if he didn’t know where he was because he always said, “Wherever you go there you are.”

He was known for giving nicknames to everyone around him, including the nurses and doctors he saw so many times in the last season of his life. He was very thankful to everyone around him and very thankful to the Lord for allowing him to live so long.

LeRoy had several rental properties over the years and owned and operated Woodland Park Grocery for many years. He never came across a problem throughout his life that he said couldn’t be fixed with duct tape or a quick call to Don Brenden.

He is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Teresa J. Carlson; his children, DeeDee (Wade) Blackman, Dean (Jacki) Carlson, Brandon (Brenda) Carlson and Ryan (Heidi) Carlson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Casketbearers will be Tyler Blackman, Colby Blackman, Heath Blackman, Joshua McGee, Derek Carlson and Riley Carlson. Honorary casketbearers will be Dakota Carlson, Cassie Carlson and Trinity Carlson.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family for later designation. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

