LeRoy Beste

WYNOT — Services for LeRoy A. Beste, 83, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, also at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.