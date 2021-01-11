NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Leonard Zechmann was born in Norfolk on March 26, 1949, the son of John and Christina (Venteicher) Zechmann of rural Pierce. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. He attended school in Pierce and helped with the family farm.
Leonard served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from Feb. 25, 1969, to Sept. 29, 1970. This service resulted in him being recently 100% medically disabled from Agent Orange exposure.
After the service, Leonard worked as a farm hand. He also worked for Dietz Well and Pump and was a Pepsi route salesman for several years.
Leonard married Fern Kuchta on Dec. 29, 1973. They were blessed with three children.
Leonard was a lifetime member of the Norfolk VFW Post and was active in the Jaycee organization.
Leonard loved fishing and spent many weekends with family at the cabin on the Missouri River. He enjoyed building derby cars with friends.
Leonard also spent much time as an adult leader for the Boy Scouts. He retired to Andy’s Lake and was able to spend much time fishing. He especially enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren and their friends on the lake. He also loved watching his grandchildren’s athletic endeavors.
Leonard was baptized as an adult in 2018 at First Christian Church and attending church there was very meaningful for him.
Leonard is survived by his spouse, Fern; his children, Jim (Stephanie) Zechmann of Westminster, Colo., Kristy (Joe) Rosberg of Norfolk and Tony (Judy) Zechmann of Creighton; his grandchildren, Cody (Katrina) Loughrey of Wisner, Ryann, Grace and Ben Zechmann of Westminster, Zachary and Samuel Cordner and Rueben and Daniel Rosberg of Norfolk; his great-grandchildren, Keigan, Keelynn, Kynnleigh and Karter; a brother, Richard (Betty) Zechmann of Norfolk; sisters MaryAnn Casey of Omaha and Helen (John) Papstein of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Blake Zechmann; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Casey.
Casketbearers will be Bryon Zechmann, Duane Zechmann, Neal Eisenbraun, Evan Pinkston, Kyle Liewer and Brooks Reiman.
