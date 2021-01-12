Leonard Zechmann

NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.