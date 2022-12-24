CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Leonard Wostrel died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.
CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.
LAUREL — Services for Larry Stark, 76, of Laurel are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
OGALLALA — Services for Marilyn J. Adkins, 93, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala with the Rev. Albert Bader officiating. Burial will follow in the Ogallala Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
SPENCER — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
MADISON — Services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.