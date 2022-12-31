 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals will
be near the South Dakota border.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Leonard Wostrel

CREIGHTON — Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1938-2022

Leonard Eugene Wostrel was born Nov. 13, 1938, to Stanley and Pearl (Timmerman) Wostrel on a rented farm north of Plainview and passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Leonard received his elementary education in Eden Valley, District 11 and graduated from Plainview High School with the class of 1955.

Growing up on the farm, at age 4, Leonard started helping Stanley and the family with the fieldwork. Access to the tractor controls had to be adjusted so that Leonard was able to drive. At the age of 9, Leonard contracted polio but by nightly wrapping his legs with hot/wet wool blankets and exercising to keep him active, he was able to recover. It did not take long for him to know all the facets of farming and to make it his life’s work.

In his early years, Leonard attended Grace Bible Church in Creighton and Glad Tidings Bible Camp during the summer. On April 22, 1951, Stanley, Pearl, Delores and Leonard Wostrel had the privilege of being the first to use the baptistry at Grace Bible Church in Creighton.

In 1956, Leonard and friend Junior Elwood joined the U.S. Air Force. Leonard graduated top in his electronics training class, and because of his first-place status, was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan., a part of the elite Strategic Air Command (SAC).

At that time, SAC was, in part, responsible for the operation of strategic reconnaissance aircraft and most of the Air Force’s aerial refueling fleet. This included the new, RB-47H electronic reconnaissance plane which first entered service in August 1955. The RB-47H crews that flew the aircraft were based worldwide and conducted highly classified intelligence collection missions.

At the age of 17, Leonard was granted Top Secret Clearance and assigned the responsibility of supporting the electronics in the RB-47H reconnaissance aircraft. He was deployed to various worldwide bases, including ones in England, Japan and other locations. Leonard had many interesting, and exciting, stories of his time in the Air Force.

After his Air Force service, Leonard went back home and continued farming with his father, and for some years, with his brother, Dale. In 1962, Leonard purchased the land that would be the principal part of his farming operation.

In December 1994, Kevin Rafert met with Leonard and in the spring of 1995. He began working with Leonard in his farm operation. Over the years, they not only worked together but also became good friends with a joint, mutual respect that led them to enlarging their farming capacity and overall operations. In recent years, this allowed Leonard to enjoy his semi-retirement more as Kevin took over the day-to-day farming management. Leonard and spouse Donna appreciated this very much, allowing them to spend, and enjoy, six months in the late fall and winter each year at their Yuma, Ariz., home.

In May 2003, Leonard attended the NRCC Business Advisory Council board meeting in Washington, D.C., to support the Renewable Fuels Bill. At this event, he was interviewed by CNN on the benefits of the current Renewable Fuels Bill. Leonard also met with Dennis Hastert, then Speaker of the House, to discuss the bill. In 2004, Leonard began serving as secretary for Husker Ag in Plainview and continued in this capacity for a number of years.

On June 20, 2009, Leonard and Donna Barger Wostrel were married at The Venue Restaurant in Lincoln. Leonard and Donna enjoyed the blessing of having over 13 years of marriage. They were also best friends. Their lives were both enriched, and they were thankful for every day they had together.

While in Nebraska, early morning would find Leonard meeting with cousins and friends for coffee at Speede Mart in Plainview — discussing their farming operations, the weather and enjoying their time together. It was an important part of their day and enhanced the lives of all who participated.

Leonard lived a fulfilled life of service to his family, country and his neighbors and friends. As with many people, there were challenging times along the way, but Leonard always had an optimistic outlook and felt he was blessed in his life. He made a difference in many peoples’ lives. He will be deeply missed.

Preceding Leonard in death was his spouse, Sarah (Lee) Wostrel; his parents, Stanley and Pearl (Timmerman) Wostrel; a brother, Terry Wostrel; two sisters, Delores (Fitch) Wostrel and Joan Wostrel; as well as aunts, uncles, a nephew, a great nephew, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Leonard is survived by his loving spouse, Donna Barger Wostrel of Creighton; son Richard of Austin, Texas; daughter Julie Holcomb (Robin) of Dallas, Texas; brother Dale (Connie) Wostrel of Lincoln; sister Linda Wostrel of Omaha; sister-in-law Carla (Terry) Wostrel of Nebraska City; two grandchildren, Noah Brent and Kylie Sarah Holcomb; Donna’s son, Randy, and grandson Nick and spouse Lindsay Barger, who brought additional happiness; nieces, nephews, cousins as well as other relatives and friends.

Tags

In other news

Robert Schulz

Robert Schulz

MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor G…

Joan Cautrell

Joan Cautrell

HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Cautrell, 76, Magnet, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joan Cautrell died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ruth Gerst

Ruth Gerst

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Loretta Wohlman

Loretta Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Orin Rinkel

Orin Rinkel

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Myron Deck

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Services for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Judy Bauer

Judy Bauer

RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara