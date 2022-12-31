CREIGHTON — Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Eugene Wostrel was born Nov. 13, 1938, to Stanley and Pearl (Timmerman) Wostrel on a rented farm north of Plainview and passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
Leonard received his elementary education in Eden Valley, District 11 and graduated from Plainview High School with the class of 1955.
Growing up on the farm, at age 4, Leonard started helping Stanley and the family with the fieldwork. Access to the tractor controls had to be adjusted so that Leonard was able to drive. At the age of 9, Leonard contracted polio but by nightly wrapping his legs with hot/wet wool blankets and exercising to keep him active, he was able to recover. It did not take long for him to know all the facets of farming and to make it his life’s work.
In his early years, Leonard attended Grace Bible Church in Creighton and Glad Tidings Bible Camp during the summer. On April 22, 1951, Stanley, Pearl, Delores and Leonard Wostrel had the privilege of being the first to use the baptistry at Grace Bible Church in Creighton.
In 1956, Leonard and friend Junior Elwood joined the U.S. Air Force. Leonard graduated top in his electronics training class, and because of his first-place status, was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan., a part of the elite Strategic Air Command (SAC).
At that time, SAC was, in part, responsible for the operation of strategic reconnaissance aircraft and most of the Air Force’s aerial refueling fleet. This included the new, RB-47H electronic reconnaissance plane which first entered service in August 1955. The RB-47H crews that flew the aircraft were based worldwide and conducted highly classified intelligence collection missions.
At the age of 17, Leonard was granted Top Secret Clearance and assigned the responsibility of supporting the electronics in the RB-47H reconnaissance aircraft. He was deployed to various worldwide bases, including ones in England, Japan and other locations. Leonard had many interesting, and exciting, stories of his time in the Air Force.
After his Air Force service, Leonard went back home and continued farming with his father, and for some years, with his brother, Dale. In 1962, Leonard purchased the land that would be the principal part of his farming operation.
In December 1994, Kevin Rafert met with Leonard and in the spring of 1995. He began working with Leonard in his farm operation. Over the years, they not only worked together but also became good friends with a joint, mutual respect that led them to enlarging their farming capacity and overall operations. In recent years, this allowed Leonard to enjoy his semi-retirement more as Kevin took over the day-to-day farming management. Leonard and spouse Donna appreciated this very much, allowing them to spend, and enjoy, six months in the late fall and winter each year at their Yuma, Ariz., home.
In May 2003, Leonard attended the NRCC Business Advisory Council board meeting in Washington, D.C., to support the Renewable Fuels Bill. At this event, he was interviewed by CNN on the benefits of the current Renewable Fuels Bill. Leonard also met with Dennis Hastert, then Speaker of the House, to discuss the bill. In 2004, Leonard began serving as secretary for Husker Ag in Plainview and continued in this capacity for a number of years.
On June 20, 2009, Leonard and Donna Barger Wostrel were married at The Venue Restaurant in Lincoln. Leonard and Donna enjoyed the blessing of having over 13 years of marriage. They were also best friends. Their lives were both enriched, and they were thankful for every day they had together.
While in Nebraska, early morning would find Leonard meeting with cousins and friends for coffee at Speede Mart in Plainview — discussing their farming operations, the weather and enjoying their time together. It was an important part of their day and enhanced the lives of all who participated.
Leonard lived a fulfilled life of service to his family, country and his neighbors and friends. As with many people, there were challenging times along the way, but Leonard always had an optimistic outlook and felt he was blessed in his life. He made a difference in many peoples’ lives. He will be deeply missed.
Preceding Leonard in death was his spouse, Sarah (Lee) Wostrel; his parents, Stanley and Pearl (Timmerman) Wostrel; a brother, Terry Wostrel; two sisters, Delores (Fitch) Wostrel and Joan Wostrel; as well as aunts, uncles, a nephew, a great nephew, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Leonard is survived by his loving spouse, Donna Barger Wostrel of Creighton; son Richard of Austin, Texas; daughter Julie Holcomb (Robin) of Dallas, Texas; brother Dale (Connie) Wostrel of Lincoln; sister Linda Wostrel of Omaha; sister-in-law Carla (Terry) Wostrel of Nebraska City; two grandchildren, Noah Brent and Kylie Sarah Holcomb; Donna’s son, Randy, and grandson Nick and spouse Lindsay Barger, who brought additional happiness; nieces, nephews, cousins as well as other relatives and friends.