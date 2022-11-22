 Skip to main content
Leonard West

STANTON — Services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Fintan Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Services for Fintan J. Hoesing, 91, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Revs. Andy Sohm and Ken Hoesing will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Albert Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Albert Reeves died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, south of Battle Creek as the result of an automobile accident.

Harlan Krebs

NELIGH — Services for Harlan Krebs, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Albert Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.

Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Roger Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

