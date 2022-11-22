STANTON — Services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWCASTLE — Services for Fintan J. Hoesing, 91, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Revs. Andy Sohm and Ken Hoesing will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
NORFOLK — Services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Albert Reeves died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, south of Battle Creek as the result of an automobile accident.
NELIGH — Services for Harlan Krebs, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.