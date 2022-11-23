STANTON — Memorial services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stanton City Cemetery in rural Stanton. Military rites will be performed by Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and United States Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time on Monday prior to services.
Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.